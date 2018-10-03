It’s a problem that has no easy solution.
Jalen Johnson, a 6-foot-8 basketball player ranked among the top-10 recruits nationally, led Sun Prairie to the school’s first trip to the state tournament last season. This summer, he and his brother, Kobe, announced they were transferring to Nicolet High School in the suburbs of Milwaukee.
Also on the roster at Nicolet is 6-foot-8 senior Jarrett Henderson, a transfer from Sheboygan South. Another standout, Desmond Polk, planned to transfer from New Berlin West before opting to attend La Lumiere School in Indiana.
The three grew familiar while playing summer basketball together in the Amateur Athletic Union.
“(There have been) some transfers by people trying to form ‘super teams’ or trying to get their AAU team together during the high school season,” Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association executive director Dave Anderson told Wisconsin State Journal reporter Art Kabelowsky.
The overriding concern, Kabelowsky wrote, isn’t that Nicolet could steamroll to the Division 2 state title, though that’s a distinct possibility. It’s that the case “could spark a trend of dozens of athletically motivated moves and transfers that would turn the storied institution of WIAA basketball into an offseason workout league for top AAU programs.”
“On the flip side,” Kabelowsky wrote, “if allowed to become a common issue, super teams could prompt players who aren’t as talented—at the same school or competing schools—to decide that the effort it takes to play high school basketball simply isn’t worth it.”
In a story earlier this year for Forbes magazine, Bob Cook wrote that state high school association rules about recruiting players are rarely enforced. And asking the WIAA to become a policing organization like the NCAA won’t help, he wrote.
“The problem, as I’ve noted for years, is this: legislators have encouraged parents-know-best school choice as a matter of policy,” Cook wrote. “If you’re going to encourage school choice for any reason, it then gets difficult to say, well, except for sports.
“As long as it appears the players live in the school district, and the parents offer a legitimate reason for having moved there ... (any) high school association is powerless to stop it.”
The WIAA, however, is at least trying to prove that comment wrong.
A proposed change to the organization’s constitution would make students who transfer and have a “pre-existing athletic relationship” with someone at the new school miss one calendar year of competition. They would, however, still be allowed to practice with the team.
Yet there are challenges. Enforcement will not be easy, and what does one do if a family whose reasons for relocating are legitimate—say, for a new job—and the children just happen to be standout athletes. Do you make those kids sit out a year? Do you have the resources to make decisions on a case-by-case basis?
Inaction, however, is not an option. The playing field is not always equal in high school sports, but “super teams” should clearly be avoided.
