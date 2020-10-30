On Nov. 3, residents of Janesville and Rock County will cast three votes that will have a profound impact on the future of our communities.
Forward Janesville, the Janesville area’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization, believes that each of the school referendums on the ballot deserve support on Election Day.
The first referendum on the ballot will allow Blackhawk Technical College to build a $32 million public safety and transportation center, a comprehensive training hub for the region’s first responders and transportation workers.
We strongly support this referendum, as it will enhance the college’s role as a leader in education and skills training and help local police and fire departments and transportation, logistics and utility companies find and train the local employees they need to flourish. According to an independent study, the project will add more than $83 million to the local economy by 2030. Perhaps most importantly, the referendum will annually cost just $3 per $100,000 in assessed home value—for most homeowners, less than the cost of a meal at Culver’s.
The second referendum question is the Janesville School District’s $22.5 million capital referendum, which will address pressing maintenance needs and secure school entryways.
Just like home repairs, ignoring the district’s maintenance issues won’t make them go away. Making this strategic investment now will save the district money in the long run as repair costs will only increase over time. We support investment in school infrastructure as our great schools make Rock County and southern Wisconsin a great place to live and work. The cost of this referendum ($5 per $100,000 in assessed home value) strikes a reasonable balance between the district’s facility maintenance needs and the property tax impact to the community.
The final referendum question is the school district’s $37 million operational referendum, which will help the district maintain vital programming, retain key staff people and manage class sizes.
Forward Janesville has long treasured its partnership with the Janesville School District and is looking forward to working together to tackle the challenges ahead. This partnership has allowed Forward Janesville to communicate openly and honestly with school district leaders. Recently, we expressed our concern with student performance trends, which do not line up with our community’s lofty standards or the school district’s historical performance. These trends could become an obstacle for businesses and employees who are considering Janesville as their next home.
We have worked closely with school district leaders and are confident that they share our concerns and our vision, and we know that they are working diligently to improve student performance. Voting against the operational referendum will only inhibit their efforts. Based on research and in-depth dialogue with district leaders, we expect that the strategic investments that will come from this referendum will enhance the educational experience delivered to Janesville’s students and will strengthen our economic base. Therefore, we endorse the operational referendum and pledge to work with the school district to ensure that it maintains a commitment to exemplary student performance.
Great schools mean strong communities, and we are all stronger together. We encourage voters to demonstrate the community’s commitment to education by voting yes on all three referendum questions on Election Day.