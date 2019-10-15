The sickening decline of politics in 2019 continued this weekend with the showing at a right-wing conference of a video that depicted President Donald Trump massacring a church full of people.

The scene was lifted from the film, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” during which Colin Firth—his mind altered by a SIM card signal—uses guns and stabbing objects to kill people in a Kentucky church.

In the edited version of that scene, Trump’s face is on Firth’s body, and the faces of his victims are replaced by various news outlets’ logos or people the president has denounced (a sizable group, that).

Trump appears to have played no role in all of this, and a spokeswoman said Monday morning that he had not seen it but, “based on everything he had heard, he strongly condemns this video.”

It seems odd the president hasn’t yet seen it, considering the amount of time he spends on Twitter, but OK.

We would prefer to hear this in the president’s own voice, considering he hasn’t shied away from embracing violence in the past.

Examples? In 2017 he posted another video, this time an old clip of the real Donald Trump attacking someone during a WrestleMania event. The video he tweeted superimposed CNN’s logo over his victim’s face. Har, har.

In 2018, he praised a Montana congressman who pleaded guilty to attacking a reporter, saying, “Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my guy.”

In 2016, he asked supporters at a rally to “knock the hell” out of protesters, promising to pay the attackers’ legal bills.

Until this weekend, the “Kingsman” video resided in a corner of YouTube for more than a year, viewed more than 170,000 times by people who get their jollies from such things.

Then someone decided to show it at AMPfest19, a conservative gathering at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami. The conference featured a lengthy list of speakers, including Donald Trump Jr. and Florida’s own U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Mike Haridopolos, the one-time president of the Florida state Senate.

Speakers also included a person who calls himself Carpe Donktum, who confirmed to the Washington Post that the video’s creator was someone who contributes to his MemeWorld site.

Carpe Donktum was Trump’s guest in the Oval Office in July. That bears repeating: A guy called Carpe Donktum had a 20-minute meeting with the president of the United States.

Trump didn’t tell someone to make this video. He didn’t have to. His unceasing attacks on anyone who crosses him have granted soft permission for Americans to act on their worst impulses.

When they do, the president makes a few perfunctory, half-hearted remarks, then returns to the attack mode that amuses and entertains so many of his supporters.

Trump could use his platform to promote American unity, but that’s not part of his DNA.

Someday this nation will rediscover its basic decency. Someday can’t come soon enough.