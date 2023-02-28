Three weeks after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which forced evacuations and widespread chemical contamination, the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern Railroad to conduct the cleanup and pay for the damages.

Since the accident was Norfolk Southern’s fault, and it was solely responsible for the toxic dangers affecting East Palestine, the EPA order seemed more like a Captain Obvious declaration. But the railroad actually had been hoping it could do the work on a voluntary basis, on its own timetable and by its own rules and cost structures.

