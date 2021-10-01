There’s work to be done when it comes to our landfills. That’s apparent from a state Department of Natural Resources snapshot of what we’re putting into state disposal sites.
Organic waste—which includes food waste, yard waste and diapers—account for more than 30% of the stuff we send to landfills. That’s about 1.3 million tons.
If, like us, you want to reduce the need for creating expensive new landfills which winds up costing tax dollars, you need to first reduce waste food—formerly edible food that was spoiled or discarded, combined with food scraps like banana peels. All that accounts for about 20% of our waste and, the study said, that’s double the percentage found in a previous Wisconsin landfill study in 2009.
We’re not doing too well on the recycling front, either. Despite a statewide recycling program, the 2020 study found increased amounts of recycling materials that were mistakenly put into the trash instead of recycling bins. Paper accounted for 21.3%, plastic 17%, glass 2.2% and metal 4.6%.
“We know from surveys that some people don’t recycle because they believe separated recyclables end up in the landfill,” said Casey Lamensky, DNR solid waste coordinator. “We want to encourage everyone to take advantage of their local recycling program. The recycling industry in Wisconsin is very good at getting these materials to buyers, so generally once recyclables are placed in the recycling bin, they are not landfilled.”
By DNR estimates, Wisconsin residents tossed away 490,000 tons of recyclables in 2020. That’s compared to 754,000 tons of materials that are actually processed and recycled—hardly a good report card by any standard. DNR officials say those 490,000 in unrecycled recyclables could have netted more than $76 million had they made it into the blue bins.
The bright spots in the trash snapshot—yes, there had to be remnants of hope in all that garbage—is that there has been progress in dealing with construction materials and electronics and TVs. A state law requiring the recycling of electronics went into effect in 2010 and, since the last survey in 2009, the amount of landfilled TVs and monitors has dropped 85%.
Asphalt shingles are now being ground up and remixed with asphalt to be reused in road construction. That has dropped shingles out of the top 10 waste types, and asphalt shingle landfilling has decreased from 30% to 10% of the landfilled construction and demolition waste stream.
So that’s some progress. But the vast amounts of food waste could be trimmed by better menu planning and food storage. And use those blue (or whatever color) recycling bins that are available to you.
You don’t want to be sending your tax dollars to the landfill.