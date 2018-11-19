If you’re old enough, you remember the television commercials that encouraged young people to enlist in the military as a way to help pay for college through the G.I. Bill. A promise was made by the federal government to veterans who completed their terms of enlistment, thus earning their benefits.
Lately, the federal government has been failing to fulfill that promise.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is suffering from a series of information technology glitches that have caused G.I. Bill benefit payments covering education and housing to be delayed or—in the case of Shelley Roundtree—to never be delivered, NBCNews.com reported on Veterans Day.
Roundtree departed the U.S. Army in 2013 after a combat tour in Afghanistan. He enrolled in college with tuition and housing benefits he’d earned under the G.I. Bill. Roundtree, 29, began studying marketing at Berkeley College in Midtown Manhattan. He’s close to graduating, but now “I’m about to lose everything that I own and become homeless. I don’t want to be that veteran on the street begging for change because I haven’t received what I was promised.”
Without the G.I. Bill’s housing stipend, Roundtree was kicked out of his apartment and is now living on his sister’s couch, miles from school, where he feels like a burden on his family. All of his belongings are now in a storage container which he can no longer afford, and are in danger of being auctioned off by the storage facility.
Roundtree said he is forced to choose between spending money on public transportation to get to his marketing classes or buying food. At the end of the day, he said he often makes himself go to sleep hungry.
While it is unclear how many GI Bill recipients were affected by delays, as of Nov. 8, more than 82,000 were still waiting for their housing payments with only weeks remaining in the school semester, according to the VA. Hundreds of thousands are believed to have been affected.
“This is—to be kind—a train wreck,” said U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. “It’s really frustrating the amount of money that Congress has appropriated for veterans, and this is the way VA has rolled it out.”
The Forever G.I. Bill, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017, greatly expanded benefits for veterans and their families, but it did not upgrade the VA’s technical capabilities to account for those changes.
Roundtree, and thousands of young men and women like him, have been deployed to combat zones in service to this nation. Even those who weren’t sent to Afghanistan or Iraq held up their end of the bargain.
A promise was made. The VA, Congress and the White House owe it to our veterans to make every effort to ensure that the promise is kept.
