Everyday partisan differences are irrelevant in matters of science.
There’s even a book written on the topic, called “The Death of Expertise” by Tom Nichols, an international affairs specialist at the U.S. Naval War College.
The much-discussed theme centers on growing distrust of experts in this age of extreme political polarization. Whether the topic is climate change or diplomacy or economic theory or news reporting or any number of other complex situations, millions of Americans are more skeptical of the professional class than ever.
Studies show—there’s that academic reference again—the deepest distrust occurs at the fringes of red and blue America. Acceptance of expert standing often depends on one’s political persuasion and which politicians people have decided to follow and support.
Mind you, no one is suggesting all Americans blindly should kneel in obeisance to anyone with a list of degrees behind their name. Questioning is healthy, and quintessentially American. But there’s a wide difference between healthy questions and broad distrust of empirical fact.
Perhaps one silver lining in the coronavirus cloud is a reminder to the American people that science matters more than partisan persuasion. A virus may well be the most nonpartisan entity on God’s green earth. It doesn’t care if one lives in a red or blue state. It doesn’t care which politician one has chosen to support. It doesn’t “like” any outrageous Facebook meme. It doesn’t respond to angry argument or finger-pointing blame. It just relentlessly goes about its deadly business.
Until, that is, those medical and scientific experts find ways to tame it, or at least keep it at bay.
And that will happen. Politicians come and go. The rigor of scientific inquiry remains and knowledge grows with each generation. We should all be thankful for that.
As for political ideology, there’s a place for it. Interpreting situations differently is at the heart of the American system which has served this country so well. But try to keep in mind it’s just a political framework, a way of viewing the roadmap forward. Be humble, and entertain the possibility your side might be completely, or at least partially, wrong. Remember your political opposites are friends, neighbors and fellow Americans, not an evil enemy.
Let the coronavirus crisis be a guide. It doesn’t care what you believe. But it does have vulnerabilities to scientific engagement. Politics bows to reality.