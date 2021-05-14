Observers of Wisconsin politics could be forgiven for believing the state’s political culture was primarily focused on bickering. That is, after all, seemingly the default posture for Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s two most prominent political figures.
While the sniping is all too common, others in the Legislature made it clear this week there is more to the state’s political class. The Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on a slate of police reform bills. They don’t delve into the tricky ground of use-of-force protocols, but they do offer the chance for administrative changes that could improve policing statewide.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Republican and a former police officer, made a critical point. He admitted the package “doesn’t solve every problem.” But he said it was a good starting point to provide better transparency and gather more information than officials currently have.
“I wasn’t going to let the perfect get in the way of the good,” Wanggaard said.
That’s an attitude we would like to see the state’s political leaders adopt more frequently.
It has become common for elected officials to take an all-or-nothing stance. Either others agree with their proposals in full and without reservation or it’s time for a fight. The idea that it might be possible to hammer out a deal on some points while continuing to negotiate others isn’t even considered. Ideological perfection and purity are too often the only acceptable outcomes to those involved.
The Senate’s legislation requires police departments to post their use-of-force policies online. The state’s Department of Justice will gather more information on incidents in which officers use force and compile an annual report based on that data. A new grant program would help large cities create community-based policing programs.
But the best idea in it might be the requirement that departments maintain and share personnel files during hirings. There are too many stories nationally about clearly unfit officers who slink out of one department in disgrace only to pop up elsewhere. And when they again land in the spotlight for misbehavior, their new departments often say they were unaware of previous incidents. It would be naïve to think that hasn’t happened in Wisconsin. Opening up the files before hiring decisions are made could help keep bad cops off the beat.
There are still debates about future measures. A bill passed by the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee would ban chokeholds with an exception for life-threatening situations. Critics are concerned that leaves too big a loophole, while supporters say life-or-death situations could require exceptions. But the fact Wisconsin senators from both sides are talking, debating and—dare we say—cooperating is encouraging. We’ve long called for the state’s elected officials to show leadership. This is what that looks like.
The future of the Senate’s legislation isn’t certain. It still has to get through the Assembly. And Evers would need to sign it into law. Neither of those steps is guaranteed.
Still, it’s refreshing to see legislators step back from the perpetual posturing and constant campaigning to actually get something done. The senators who have worked hard to craft legislation that both parties could back deserve full credit for their efforts. They’ve done something the noisier members of the state’s government have failed to do: They’ve actually governed.
We’re not going to suggest this marks a turning point for Madison. Other headlines show the Legislature remains prone to distraction. And you don’t have to look far to find evidence that a business-as-normal attitude remains prevalent in other legislative dealings.
But it’s worth stepping back for a moment to focus on the fact at least some of the state’s legislative members haven’t entirely forgotten what they were elected to do, to appreciate the effort being made to create legislation that might not be perfect but is broadly acceptable.
Good work can get lost in the noise. It’s harder to hear those who simply put their heads down and get to work rather than loudly proclaiming how the other side is to blame for nothing getting done. It’s worth noticing, though, and we appreciate the effort that led to this progress.