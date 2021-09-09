When it comes to public safety and policing, it’s especially important that all candidates are vetted as thoroughly as possible.
Because of that, there should be support for the proposal—backed by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association—to end the option of nondisclosure agreements when an officer leaves a department for alleged misconduct.
The proposed bill would require law enforcement agencies to maintain a personnel file for each employee and disclose that file to any agency that may want to hire them and bar nondisclosure agreements.
Wisconsin Professional Police Association Executive Director James Palmer, who supports the bill said, “No one wants a bad cop out of the profession more than a good one.”
The proposed bill was detailed in a report from the Badger Project, a nonpartisan journalism nonprofit based in Madison, in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Public Radio and the UW-Madison School of Journalism.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice obtained through an open records request, nearly 200 law enforcement officers currently employed in the state were fired from previous jobs in law enforcement, resigned before completion of an internal investigation or in lieu of termination.
Some of those they explain are individuals who might have been let go from a department early in their careers during the probationary period where even minor offenses can lead to termination. Others had more serious offenses like multiple drunken-driving run-ins, and one sent lewd photos to a female officer.
Law enforcement are not immune from finding good workers, just like other employers all around the nation.
The number of law enforcement officers in Wisconsin, as well as the number of state police academy graduates, hit at least a 10-year low in 2020, according to the Badger Project. Before being able to start on the job, law enforcement officers in Wisconsin must complete a 720-hour law enforcement academy program.
The advantage of hiring an officer that has been let go from another department is that they can be put to work immediately, a perk especially for smaller departments.
But now, more than ever, police need to be properly vetted to ensure the public safety of the community.
As mentioned above, the bill is supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association. It is a bill that should move forward.