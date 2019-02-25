In the two years since the fake-news problem on Facebook and other major social media networks burst into the spotlight, the companies have taken one dramatic action after another to try to rid themselves of disinformation. At Facebook, for example, the company deleted more than 2.8 billion bogus accounts from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018; those accounts are the frequent launching pads for spam, scams and fake news. Twitter periodically announced similar crackdowns, such as its takedown of more than 10,000 accounts in late 2018 that spread false information to try to deter Democrats from voting in the midterm elections.

The task seems Sisyphean, however. As Facebook dryly noted in its latest community standards enforcement report, although it removed more fake accounts in the first half of 2018 than in the previous six months, “the increase did not have any effect on prevalence of fake accounts on Facebook overall.” Those continue to represent 1 out of every 25 to 33 sign-ups. The number is so high, the company explained, because “bad actors try to create fake accounts in large volumes automatically using scripts or bots.”

In other words, these platforms continue to be gamed to spread disinformation and manipulate their users.

That’s why it was encouraging to see Pinterest, a social scrapbooking site online, take a dramatic step to combat another damaging form of misinformation online: the spread of debunked or outright false health claims. Instead of trying to stop people from expressing potentially harmful views, it’s trying to stop itself from spreading them.

Pinterest’s action focuses on the “pins” — that is, pictures or graphics copied from other Pinterest users’ pages or other sites, accompanied often by comments — that discourage childhood vaccinations or promote fake cures for terminal or chronic diseases. The company actually barred users from posting that sort of content in 2017, but vaccine myths and fake cures kept making their way onto the site.

Last week, the company revealed that it has taken an extra step, disabling searches related to these topics. Now, searching on Pinterest for “vaccine harms” will return a blank page with the explanation, “Pins about this topic often violate our community guidelines, so we’re currently unable to show search results.”

Anti-vaxxers may bristle at the censorship Pinterest is imposing and complain that their speech rights are being infringed. But as a private company, Pinterest has the right to enforce its own rules for what gets shared on its site, and to define the line between idle chatter and harmful misinformation. We welcome its efforts on the health front, and hope it blazes a trail for other social networks to follow.