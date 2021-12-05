Several communities in Wisconsin are considering changing the law to allow ATV riders to drive on roads.
It’s a change for those communities that could have some benefits. But as more communities allow ATVs, the Legislature now needs to do its part and increase the consequences for operating recreational vehicles–ATVs, snowmobiles and boats—while intoxicated.
Currently, penalties are less severe for recreational vehicle drivers, and the offense does not go on a person’s driving record. The state also allows ATV riders to carry open alcoholic beverages while they are motoring about.
Police can issue citations, but it is for operating a recreational vehicle while drunk, not criminal operating while under the influence.
State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who is co-sponsoring a bill on the issue, said the push for allowing ATVs into regular street traffic makes it all the more important to pass tougher drunken driving laws for those using the alternative modes of transportation.
“It definitely increases the urgency,” Subeck said.
The idea that some are taking their recreational vehicles instead of cars to avoid criminal charges is not just theoretical. It’s happening.
Here are just a few scenarios.
In Mauston in Juneau County, a 26-year-old man was cited after he was caught riding an ATV on a public street while intoxicated at about 10 p.m. one night in March. Police reported that the suspect’s driver’s license also had been revoked.
Court records show the man paid his $452 fine but that he was not charged with driving on a revoked license.
In Watertown, an ATV rider in 2019 was suspected of being drunk when he crashed his vehicle with a 9-year-old boy riding as a passenger. The boy suffered serious injuries, prompting Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt to publicly denounce Wisconsin’s lax laws on drunken driving while on ATVs.
Schmidt said he records about two fatal ATV crashes every year and that drunken operators frequently are the cause. Drivers convicted of being under the influence in their cars know they can avoid a second conviction by using an ATV or snowmobile instead, he said.
“They find other ways to get to the bar,” he said. “It’s a way around the law.”
A bill before the Legislature would make impaired driving on a recreational vehicle conviction part of an offender’s permanent driving record, and it would empower judges to revoke an offender’s driver’s license.
Law enforcement groups are getting behind the change in law, with them agreeing there is an “incredible inconsistency” in punishing drunken drivers less severely simply because they are operating a recreational vehicle rather than an automobile.
“This should be a no-brainer,” Subeck said. “It is a flaw in our current law.”
It’s time for the law to change.