Last month, The Baltimore Sun won a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for uncovering a scheme in which the mayor of Baltimore sold thousands of copies (in some cases, nonexistent copies) of a children’s book she had self-published to the Maryland’s flagship hospital network, which she helped oversee. The mayor resigned.
The finalists in that category were the Boston Globe, for a series on how that city’s public schools failed to help even its best students succeed, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, for an investigation into the covering up of child sexual abuse in insular Amish and Mennonite communities in Pennsylvania.
None of that work would have been possible without dogged shoe-leather reporting: tracking down sources, digging up public records, analyzing data, interviewing experts and telling all the sides of the story.
Despite being honored, all three newspapers have had to cut pay, or lay off or furlough workers, since the pandemic started. Unlike the case with many other businesses that are suffering now, however, COVID-19 isn’t the source of these papers’ problems; it has simply accelerated the great disruption in the news business that began at least two decades ago.
Newsroom employment dropped 23% from 2008 to 2019 and has fallen precipitously since the pandemic started. That’s an incalculable number of injustices not exposed.
Some help for newspapers is under discussion. The pandemic relief bill approved by the House on May 15 would expand local news companies’ eligibility for forgivable loans and cut some of their costs. But much more needs to be done to help local news organizations manage not just the pandemic, but also the transition to the internet era and the migration of advertisers to other platforms.
There are a number of other steps the federal government should consider that could make the local news business more sustainable without compromising its independence, including:
- Making it easier for commercial news organizations to convert into nonprofits, building on the example set by the Salt Lake Tribune last year.
- Amending federal bankruptcy law to let courts give weight to community benefits, not just the interests of creditors, when overseeing the restructuring of insolvent newspapers.
- Providing no- or low-interest government loans for news start-ups and community publications.
- Recognizing that when newspaper mergers reduce investment in local reporting, consumers may be harmed to an extent that violates federal antitrust law.
- Expanding the Corp. for Public Broadcasting’s mandate to include local public-interest news media organizations.
- Classifying local journalism as a public service profession and making journalists eligible for federal loan forgiveness, just like lawyers, nurses, teachers and veterinarians who work in underserved communities.
According to the Pew Research Center, a solid majority of Americans say their local news outlets report the news accurately, hold political leaders accountable and deal fairly with all sides. Unfortunately, that support has not been enough to ensure the survival of the news ecosystem in an age of truth decay, hyperpolarization and misinformation.
If local news goes out of business, the damage to our democracy will be severe and irreversible.