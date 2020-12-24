This has been a year in which our families and our communities have faced big challenges. It seems nothing has been immune from disruption in troubled times, not even our democracy.
Through it all, we, the voters of Wisconsin, have done our civic duty. From the state Supreme Court election in the spring to the presidential contest in the fall, people from across the state came together to vote in record numbers and to make our voices heard, overcoming a global health pandemic and unprecedented hurdles.
Millions of votes were cast and the election results are clear—Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the new president and vice president and a new Congress and state Legislature will be seated to start 2021.
Even as we celebrate and reflect on making it through 2020, some politicians are still trying to divide us.
At a time when we desperately need the attention of our elected officials focused on tackling COVID and working together to restore economic well-being, a handful of Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to erase the votes of Black, Latin X, indigenous and new Americans.
Most of us agree that no matter where you live, whatever your race, regardless of your economic status or your political beliefs, we should all have the same opportunity to cast a vote. We believe that our votes should be counted, whether they were cast in cities or towns, by absentee ballot or in person. And the decisions we make should be respected by all sides, winners and losers.
Even though our election officials across Wisconsin worked tirelessly to operate a safe and secure election in the face of a dangerous public health crisis, some politicians are trying to undermine the election results as we near the end of 2020.
This is why in the New Year we must resolve to build on the overwhelming support voters showed for our democracy with their record participation in our elections.
We need to come together to fight efforts to divide us and silence our fellow Wisconsinites by rejecting baseless conspiracy theories and frivolous lawsuits that seek to overturn the will of the people. We must be vigilant against misinformation and disinformation intended to undermine trust in democratic institutions. And we must turn back legislation that would disenfranchise voters in our state.
That means we need to take action so our laws meet the promise of our democracy, including not merely preserving the status quo when it comes to voting but removing barriers to participation. We need to update our laws to help more people register to vote, making it easier and more convenient for us to participate in the democratic process and guaranteeing that we, the voters, decide elections. This means creating automatic voter registration, allowing absentee votes be counted before Election Day and expanding early voting hours.
The people of our nation and our democracy are resilient. But as 2020 has taught us, there are things we should not and cannot take for granted. The right to vote is one of those things.
So in 2021, let’s come together to make sure all our voices are heard and all our votes count, because that is what democracy looks like.