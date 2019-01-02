Whether filing for taxes as an individual or business, you are entitled to take any and all deductions. If you feel your property tax assessment is inaccurate, you can challenge it.
A recent story in the Leader-Telegram quoted Eau Claire's finance director, Jay Winzenz, stating, "This is the same thing they are doing all over the state ... the same cast of characters," noting certain large commercial retail property owners are trying to reduce their property tax bills using loopholes, ultimately shifting the burden to other taxpayers.
That's quite a mouthful of misplaced frustration. The truth is, it would be hard to find any business person who wouldn't take advantage of every opportunity to reduce their tax burden. It's also fair to say that by reducing a business' tax burden, it's able to reduce the need to raise prices to consumers.
Real frustration should be directed at the state level where Republican leadership has refused to allow a vote on closing the "dark store tax loophole." Until the vote is allowed, we won't know the results, and until the issue is resolved by the state legislators, frustration will mount locally.
Consider who to be frustrated with: the major retailers who employ thousands of Wisconsin residents throughout the state, who provide an excellent shopping experience and reasonable pricing, or the elected officials who continue to hold the dark store tax loophole vote hostage?
According to The Associated Press, in the November election, voters in 23 Wisconsin jurisdictions backed advisory referendums on a proposal to close the so-called dark store tax loophole. Legislators should at least bring it to a vote and put an end to this controversy.
Until that time, it would be nice to understand how local government will reduce its expenses rather than passing the additional tax burden onto homeowners or small business.
Taking every opportunity to reduce personal or business tax burdens should be celebrated, not attacked.
