While people in 50 states hold their breath to see where midterm election winds take us, the world turns. In Israel, a dizzying fifth parliamentary election in four years looks likely to give scandal-scarred Benjamin Netanyahu another turn.

And in Brazil, voters have chosen to return scandal-scarred Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office, a sharp leftward tack for the 130-million-strong democracy.

