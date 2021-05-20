Israelis deserve to live in safety without fear of attacks that indiscriminately target civilians. Palestinians deserve basic human rights—and democratic rights—including that of self-determination, safety from violence, and freedom from forced removal from their homes by the Israeli military. The best way to achieve these outcomes is through a two-state solution and an agreement among the Israeli military, Jewish extremists and Islamist militant groups that they will, at last, cease the violence.
The United States is currently doing little to help achieve these outcomes—both by underutilizing what leverage it has and by abetting Israel in its efforts to expand into Palestinian territories in violation of international agreements. The Biden administration and Congress need to make clear that the ongoing military aid to Israel must be used to help achieve a two-state solution.
The U.S. government gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid without asking for protection of Palestinians’ rights in return. Some of that aid directly enables Israel to force evictions of Palestinians and expand its settlements, including of the kind that were recently planned in a neighborhood of East Jerusalem, sparking the latest spate of violence.
This kind of unchecked use of U.S. military financing has pushed Israel in the direction of abandoning the two-state solution. In the last two decades alone, Israel has significantly eroded the viability of the two-state solution by more than doubling its settler population in the West Bank—the territory that would comprise the bulk of a future Palestinian state. That’s why, if the U.S. is serious about brokering a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, it must begin putting conditions on the aid it provides.
To be sure, Israel is not the only party that has committed atrocities. The Islamist militant group Hamas also continues to commit war crimes against Israelis. The violent extremists Hamas recruits must be held accountable for their attacks and human rights abuses.
But when the Israeli government commits egregious human rights abuses and violates international law, the U.S. cannot simply turn a blind eye. That’s especially true of the Biden administration, which has made an effort to center its foreign policy on a human rights agenda.
The administration, however, has so far failed to adequately use its influence to persuade Israel to agree on a cease-fire to stop the current bloodshed. In fact, Israel’s leadership has rejected a truce offered by Hamas and instead vowed to continue its bombardment of Gaza until there is “complete quiet.” President Joe Biden has doubled down on the United States’ unconditional military support for Israel and just agreed to an arms sale that includes precision-guided missiles of the kind that The Washington Post reports have been used against Palestinians.
If Biden is unwilling, as he has expressed in the past, to support putting conditions on military assistance to Israel or even pause the current arms sale, then Congress must step in to do so anyway.
Conditioning aid to Israel should not be controversial. The majority of American voters believe their tax dollars should not be given to Israel if it continues to violate American settlement policy, which Biden ought to restore to the Obama-era stance. The Israeli government and the citizens who elect its leaders will always have a choice. Israel should continue to receive U.S. military aid if it treats Palestinians as human beings deserving of basic rights and shows in earnest that it stands ready to broker peace. That, in the end, should not be considered a big ask.