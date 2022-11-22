The “triple threat” is real. Thanks to the combined impact of COVID-19, the flu and RSV among children, hospitals are pitching tents outside their emergency rooms. Wait times can stretch as long as 36 hours, forcing kids to get treated in hallways or sent back home. In some rural areas, young patients have been airlifted to major cities.

There’s always a degree of bad luck when it comes to the spread of respiratory illness. But precautions against this latest episode — what’s been called the “worst pediatric-care crisis in decades” — also went unheeded. It’s time for a better emergency playbook.

