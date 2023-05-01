As the end of the school year approaches, a large number of US students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They may be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores. In response, some states want to scrap rules that hold unready students back for a year.

That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations, schools should give flailing students the added attention they need to meet them.

