In a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion, Friends of Frame Park, U.A. v. City of Waukesha, the court held that if a governmental entity releases records after a lawsuit has been filed — but before a court has acted on the case — the requester is not entitled to seek attorney’s fees.
Prior to the decision, a court could determine if the actions of the requester that led to the release of the record had in large part resulted in the records release, according to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Simply put, the decision is wrong because it allows a governmental entity to hold onto public records until a lawsuit is filed, and then simply turn over the requested information and face no fear of having to pay costs incurred by the requester because the suit will never advance to a final decision.
If a “court-ordered change in the legal relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant” is required to recover attorney’s fees moving forward, a dangerous trend could arise where government entities withhold records with little to no recourse.
Imagine if such behavior were extended to the criminal courts. A defendant turning himself in could face no jail time or fines? Corporations who pay a minimum fine would have their executives excluded from jail time and more court-imposed fines in tax evasion cases? Companies responsible for decades of pollution saved from clean-up costs for providing documentation showing full knowledge of the pollution and its environmental impact?
Local community residents wouldn’t stand for it — and you shouldn’t either.
A new bill being co-sponsored by State Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) and Senator Duey Strobel (R-Saukville) seeks to reverse that recent Supreme Court decision requiring that a court act on an open records case before considering if attorney’s fees can be awarded to the requester.
According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the bill would change the statutory definition of “prevail” to allow courts to award attorney’s fees in instances where the voluntary release of a record was substantially related to a record requestor filing a lawsuit.
The bill effectively returns to the methodology used prior to the Friends of Frame Park, U.A. v City of Waukesha decision — a standard similar to the one that applies for a requester to obtain attorney’s fees and costs under the federal Freedom of Information Act.
Strobel and Novak’s bill is supported by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Wisconsin Transparency Project and Americans for Prosperity — WI.
Here’s where you come in: Call 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff at 1-608-237-9146 or 1-888-534-0046 or by email at Rep.Ratcliff@legis.wisconsin.gov and tell her to support or co-sponsor the bill by Feb. 28.
It’s time for public officials to quit playing games with the public’s records — and this bill puts the teeth back in the public records law.