In a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion, Friends of Frame Park, U.A. v. City of Waukesha, the court held that if a governmental entity releases records after a lawsuit has been filed — but before a court has acted on the case — the requester is not entitled to seek attorney’s fees.

Prior to the decision, a court could determine if the actions of the requester that led to the release of the record had in large part resulted in the records release, according to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

