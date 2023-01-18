A lot of well-deserved concern is spreading across academia over students’ use of ChatGPT to write their class essays and do their homework. The OpenAI.com program is so sophisticated that it can compose original material that consistently fools experts — and teachers — into believing it was written by a human.

The program can even be instructed to write at a certain level of human competency, such as mimicking a fourth grader’s syntax and vocabulary, or to write in Shakespearean English or the slang used by a 1950s gangster.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you