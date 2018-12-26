Andrew Pollack has packed up and left Broward County. In disgust. His daughter Meadow, a senior, was among the 17 students and staffers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 10 months ago.
Every day since the tragedy, Pollack told the Miami Herald’s Glenn Garvin, knowing that his daughter died so senselessly at the Parkland high school brings him nothing but heartache. “My life has been ruined,” he says. Who can’t understand?
Pollack is one of the better-known Parkland parents whose child was killed by Nikolas Cruz, a troubled ex-student that some school psychologist should have demanded be given real help. Instead, he was transferred out of the school in a way that sparked his act of bloody revenge.
Pollack represents all the angry parents and family members, convinced that their loved ones’ would have been saved if just about everyone, or just someone—the school security monitor, the armed school resource officer, arriving BSO deputies—had done their job properly. We agree.
Instead, no one called a Code Red, which would have made the students on the third floor, such as Meadow, hunker down inside a classroom, instead running into the hallways because of a fire alarm where they became easy targets for Cruz. And as the shots rang out and young lives were cut down, arriving BSO deputies stood yards away, outside, unsure whether to enter the building. Sheriff Scott Israel called resource officer Scot Peterson, in particular, “ a coward,” but he wasn’t the only one who dithered. Pollack has a 90-second video of deputies, huddled for safety, putting on bulletproof vests but unsure what to do. BSO later fired or reassigned some in the command staff.
Pollack is the parent demanding that school officials and even Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie be fired and held accountable for the district’s failed mental healthcare for Cruz. The school district has taken a largely “Let’s move forward” attitude instead of a “Who, and how many, allowed this atrocity to take place at one of our schools?” approach. Several students died on their watch. Even the recent Marjory Stoneman Public Safety Commission report failed to point direct fingers.
“There’s a culture of leniency here, a lack of responsibility,” Pollack said. “So many mistakes were made that led to these killings, but nothing is happening to the people who made them. … I don’t need to be around this anymore.”
The Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun Sentinel have detailed in story after story the failures and the attempts to keep from the public details of the how and why of the massacre. Several lawsuits have been filed jointly by the newspapers to force the school district to release documents related to Cruz’s years in the school system and BSO’s actions that day. Among the heroes were school employees Aaron Feis, the football coach, and Christopher Hixon, the athletic director. They both ran toward the gunfire, and died. Coral Springs police also ran in toward the shooting.
But no one has come forward and said, “The buck stops here.” Broward County residents, now minus the Pollacks, shouldn’t forget this.
