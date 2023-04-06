If you’re in the market for a new car, wouldn’t you be more likely to buy a climate-friendly electric model if you could save thousands of dollars off the sticker price?

That’s the idea behind generous electric vehicle subsidies authorized as part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year, which are supposed to accelerate the fight against climate change by making zero-emission cars more affordable. But that’s a far cry from what’s likely to happen. Under complicated new rules released Friday by the Treasury Department, only a handful of more than 90 electric car models for sale in the U.S. will be eligible for incentives that allow car buyers to claim a tax credit of up to $7,500.

