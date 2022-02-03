Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are continuing to struggle to fill open positions.
We’ve seen lots of businesses opt to close early and others decide to close on certain days of the week.
To help struggling businesses, Republican legislators proposed to extend the hours that teens ages 14 and 15 could work at some jobs.
The bill passed through the state Senate in October and through the Assembly on Jan. 20. Now it’s awaiting the governor’s action. While it’s good to see the Senate and Assembly are able to pass a bill, this is one the governor should veto.
The law currently stipulates 14- and 15-year-olds cannot work beyond 9 p.m. during the summer and 7 p.m. during the school year.
Legislators proposed to expand those hours to between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on a day preceding a school day and between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a day preceding a nonschool day, as long as the employer and employee are not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
The idea is that would allow businesses to stay open longer.
But today’s worker shortage crisis shouldn’t be put on the backs of 14- and 15-year-olds.
When teens are just starting their first jobs, they are still learning; they shouldn’t be in charge of things like locking up a business. It’s also a matter of safety for those young people if they are working late into the night.
Nine o’clock at night is late enough for teens 14 and 15 to be working. It doesn’t need to be extended to 11 p.m.
If it is moved, that pushes the time the worker gets out the door even later. Before you know it, it could be midnight or later.
It would be OK to extend work time a little for employees who are 16. By that point they are older and have more life experience.
If anything, it could have made sense to allow shifts to go longer on the weekend during the school year, to 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. But 11 p.m. is too late.
Changing the state law, as the bill proposes, would also add confusion. The law would only apply to small businesses not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act—businesses with annual sales under $500,000.
Larger businesses covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards would still have to keep hours for 14- and 15-year-olds at the earlier times.
It’s great that teens can so easily get jobs—and high-paying ones at that. They can make $15 to wash dishes in some places. They should take advantage of the market, and parents should encourage their young teens to get job experience, especially in the summer.
But at the same time, laws need to be in effect to protect those young workers.
Gov. Tony Evers should veto this bill to protect those just starting out in the workforce.