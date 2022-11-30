Thank you for your service, Iowa and New Hampshire. But it's time to end the prominent, influential perch you two small rural states have long enjoyed in winnowing the list of presidential contenders.

Another state or states should get a chance to sort through candidates and make an early choice in the nation's first caucus or primary. Officials for both political parties should acknowledge a switch is overdue and then swiftly offer alternatives — preferably before the end of the year.

