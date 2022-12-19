Barring the U.S. Supreme Court stepping in, the Title 42 policy using a COVID-19 health restriction at the border will finally end Wednesday, a good outcome for the rule of law that will see an increased volume of arrivals seeking asylum.

This time there’s some advance warning, which means there’s an invaluable opportunity to prepare a response that’s not only more logistically apt but more humane, and that means a sharing of responsibility.

