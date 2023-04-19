The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable information about the United States’ spying methods.

President Joe Biden’s administration should conduct a thorough probe of the vulnerabilities that allowed the breach to occur — starting with why so many people across the government require access to such information in the first place.

