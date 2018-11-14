When did “compromise” become a dirty word?
In school, we were taught that compromise was a good thing—that for the greater good, it’s better for both sides to give up a little.
But our rhetoric these days suggests otherwise.
Many politicians have embraced the term, “I refuse to compromise,” as if it is a symbol of strength.
Here’s the truth—that’s actually a sign of weakness.
Anyone who says “I refuse to compromise” is actually saying, “I refuse to learn; I refuse to understand the other side; I refuse to do what is in the best interest of all people.”
It’s this embrace of refusing to compromise that has led us to our highly polarized state.
Instead of our elected leaders working together to solve problems, we have developed a winner-take-all mentality that involves beating the other side, not embracing them.
Instead of doing what is best for everyone, we have politicians basically saying, “I know what is best for you, and I’m going to ram it down your throat whether you like it or not.”
Wow. How did we get to this place?
It seems the term “statesmanship” has been abandoned, and it’s all about winning, not serving.
Politics is not a game; why is it that our elected leaders treat it like one? When all you think about is winning, you lose sight of reason.
We realize that compromise does take place in the halls of government and that some of our representatives really do reach across the aisle and work for the greater good.
Unfortunately, these aren’t the stories we see, and it’s certainly not the rhetoric we hear.
Maybe President Rutherford B. Hayes said it best in his inaugural address in 1877: “... we ought not to be, in a partisan sense, either Republicans or Democrats, but fellow citizens and fellowmen, to whom the interests of a common country and a common humanity are dear.”
Hayes was right.
It’s time for politicians to put aside this juvenile mentality of “refusing to compromise” and be adults about their jobs. And that means talking to—and listening to— the other side, working to find common ground and being mature enough to embrace compromise.
It’s the only way out of the mess we’re in.
