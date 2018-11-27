As if we needed another reminder, a report this week on the early distribution of federal aid to help farmers hurt by the White House’s trade war with China shows just how messed up the rules are for farm subsidies.
The Environmental Working Group, a Washington, D.C.-based organization, reported that more than 1,000 people who live in the 50 largest cities in the United States got some of the nearly 88,000 payments the USDA had shipped out through the end of last month.
The payments are part of the roughly $6 billion trade aid package the administration unveiled in August.
In addition to payments going to what EWG called “city slickers,” the organization found 85 recipients got checks that went above the $125,000 federal payment limitation. One Louisiana entity got a more than $439,000.
That farm programs contain great big loopholes isn’t a new revelation. For years, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has been pushing for changes so that it isn’t so easy to claim you are “actively engaged” in farming in order to get some of these dollars.
Still, this new data is a fresh reminder that more work needs to be done to make sure that these payments go to the people they are truly aimed at helping: Real farmers.
The Environmental Working Group’s analysis covered just $356 million in direct payments that were made through the end of last month. That’s just a small part of the $4.7 billion in direct payments to farmers from the USDA’s Market Facilitation Program.
The point here is that, at a time when real farmers are facing a hit because of the trade war, the administration’s plan for softening the blow (also its attempt to keep President Trump’s rural voting base on board) allows for buckets of taxpayer dollars to end up in the hands of people who don’t really deserve it.
News of these flaws come as congressional negotiators are seeking to hammer out a farm bill by the end of the year. But so far, we have not seen encouraging news that lawmakers will close the loophole that allows people and entities to say they’re actively engaged in farming, and thus eligible for federal money, just by virtue of claiming some sort of “management” function.
But it’s clear reform is needed.
The Government Accountability Office reported earlier this year that, for 2015, the USDA distributed $2.7 billion in federal funds to more than 95,000 entities that were subject to “actively engaged in farming requirements.”
Earlier this year, Grassley and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., among others, urged that negotiators include in a final farm bill their broadly supported language that would limit the number of managers who could collect federal farm subsidies.
As we say, we have not heard encouraging news. However, farmers who are on the front line of this trade war ought not to have to worry that the aid meant to compensate them for the risk foisted upon them now has to be shared by people with a 90210 area code.
