Fasten your seat belts, 2020 is just two days away. We predict it is likely to be a barn-burner festooned with all sorts of political chicanery, attack ads and half-truths—and maybe even some foreign meddling—as we march off to the polls for a bevy of elections, including a presidential one.

We didn’t need a crystal ball to make that prediction; the election flames have been fanned all fall with the House impeachment of President Donald Trump.

And here in Racine and across Wisconsin the partisan fires flared when an Ozaukee County judge ruled that up to 234,000 state voters—about 7% of the state’s registered voters—should be purged from state voter rolls immediately.

Democrats decried the ruling as a wholesale disenfranchisement that targeted college students and Democrat strongholds like Milwaukee. Republicans responded it was just keeping the voter rolls current and accurate.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even chimed in with a tweet on her political account saying, “It’s beyond alarming that more than 200,000 registered Wisconsin voters will be prohibited from voting.”

That hyperbole earned the speaker a “Pants on Fire” rating from Wisconsin Politifact.

Those 234,000 Wisconsin voters got a mailing from the Wisconsin Election Commission in October after a check of multistate databases partnered in the Electronic Registration Information Center— including the post office, the state Division of Motor Vehicles, voter registration and motor vehicle records from other states—indicated they might have moved and their listing on the state voter rolls might not be current.

Only 2,400 residents who got the letters from the state responded that they still lived at the address listed; another 16,500 had already re-registered at new addresses and 60,000 letters were returned as undeliverable.

Voters who fret they might, unbeknownst to them, be on the purge list—actually all voters—should take matters into their own hands and check to see if they are on the voting rolls.

It would take you all of two minutes to go online via computer or smartphone at myvote.wi.gov to check your status by filling in your full name and birth date. In seconds you can update your information and add your new address if you have moved. You can do that up to 20 days before an election if you have an up-to-date Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card. You can even ask for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you for one or more elections.

If you would rather, you can call your municipal clerk to make sure you are in good standing and your address and polling place are current. If all else fails, Wisconsin is one of 21 states where you can register or re-register at the polls on Election Day if you have proof of residence like a driver’s license or current utility bill.

Your vote is important and it takes only a few minutes to protect it by checking online to make sure you are good to go on Election Day.

Take the time to do that and you won’t have to pay attention to the partisan polemics and scare stories that you’re bound to hear in the coming weeks. And don’t forget to vote.