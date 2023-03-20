There’s a reason many companies zealously try to safeguard and retain talent, going so far as to build in bonus-payback schemes and legally dubious non-compete clauses into contracts: It is time-consuming and complicated to train people well, and the people are ultimately any company’s most valuable asset.

That simple lesson unfortunately doesn’t seem to have been learned at the macro scale by our leaders in Washington, who have stood by for decades as a clunky and ineffective immigration system has hampered foreign graduates’ ability to remain in the country after receiving years of often highly technical education here.

