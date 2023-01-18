President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both being investigated over their handling of classified materials. While publicly disclosed information reflects that the cases are clearly different, the investigatory processes should not be.

To that end, Attorney General Merrick Garland rightly appointed special prosecutors in each instance, including naming Robert Hur — a Trump appointee — in the Biden case, just weeks after naming Jack Smith to lead the Trump investigation.

