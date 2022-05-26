Current progressions in modern education have caused a disconnect between schooling and the working world. Thus, an overhaul of the education system is necessary; however, the beliefs on how to do this vary as far as the political spectrum itself.
A solution often discussed is one that Wisconsin is doing well with. Integration of workforce and college curriculum yields much higher preparedness exiting the school system. Dual credit courses would be very beneficial for students, school administrators, employers, and the community as a whole.
Janesville has programs such as Transcripted Credit (TC) and Rock University High School. These are both programs that, through the high school curriculum, a student can earn college credit. Nationally recognized Advanced Placement (AP) courses serve this same purpose. Such integration should be a high priority of schools across the nation; it gets students moved into the college path, but even if that path is not taken, it teaches them career skills that would be taught in college.
Most people and organizations agree on the abolition of standardized testing for college admissions. Using tests, such as the SAT or ACT, are inaccurate descriptions of a student’s knowledge, abilities, and achievements. Instead, colleges should look at a holistic profile of a student to determine college acceptance.
We should all consider a suggestion our Washington Seminar group heard from the Democratic National Committee Executive Director Sam Cornale during our week of field research in Washington, D.C.—“Don’t let school get in the way of a good education.”
Carter Fugate is a student at Parker High School in Janesville.