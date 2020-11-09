The August events in Kenosha with the shooting of Jacob Blake, the significant destruction of property and the deaths of two men were especially disturbing to me.
I am a Kenosha native, and I still have family there. Much of the destruction in Kenosha was in the neighborhood where I lived.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice website on Sept. 21, concerning the Jacob Blake shooting, stated “Attorney General Kaul has identified a consultant to review the investigative file and provide the Kenosha District Attorney Gravely with an analysis of the incident. DA Gravely and AG Kaul agree that having such an analysis prepared for the district attorney’s consideration will serve the interests of justice in this case. The consultant retained by DA Gravely is Wisconsin native and retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray.”
Wray has had extensive experience in law enforcement, including experience at the national level as a police reform specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice.
Following review and analysis by Wray, the prosecutor will confer with Wray, review the reports of the investigation prepared by the Department of Justice and FBI and then make an independent determination about what charges, if any, are appropriate for the officers involved.
Since the Kenosha Police Department does not use body cameras, it is going to be difficult to piece together the events that led to the shooting of Blake.
Janesville has used body cameras for at least eight years. These cameras are expensive, but Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore has requested them in past budgets, and city councils have approved the purchases. There were $290,000 in purchases the last two years. Without these cameras, it is hard to validate events of encounters by police
Half the people arrested were not from Kenosha, per public records. There were many peaceful protesters in Kenosha. Let’s not confuse legitimate protesters with these criminals.
In a Facebook post, Moore after the George Floyd murder said, “the Janesville Police Department has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years that assure that this type of violence will not occur in Janesville.” Moore stated “the foundation of our police respects the value and integrity of each human life.”
Moore emphasized the implicit bias training undertaken by his officers as well as the de-escalation training. He assured community members that what he looks for in officers is character and caring, not officers that can run, shoot well, or drive a car fast.
Before an individual is hired for the Janesville Police Department, a candidate must pass a written test, a physical ability test, go through oral interviews, have a background investigation, have a medical/drug evaluation and have a psychological evaluation.
In 2019, per the police department annual report, there were 12,990 hours of training for the 122 employees of the department. Moore, the city administration and city council believe relevant, topical, diverse training is highly important to have an excellent police department.
I believe we have a police department that has the culture, training and excellent resources that will prevent Janesville from being another Kenosha or Minneapolis.
I encourage citizens to view the police department annual report on the city website. You will get a much better idea of what our police department does to help improve our community and make it safe.