Tim Bremel’s recent column “Elected Officials Seem to Lead by Dividing Us” referred to a city council resolution that stated the city should set a goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. As a cosponsor of this resolution, I take issue with Bremel’s comments.
The resolution did not mandate any private citizens to take actions. The resolution dealt with the city’s operations and facilities.
The column failed to mention that not only was the resolution passed, it was decided to put the 2050 carbon neutral goal in the 2022 City Strategic Plan and engage a consultant to assist the city in 2023 in order to come up with a plan on how to achieve this goal.
The cost of this consultant could be covered by grant money, as was done in Racine. The city has used consultants in the past for numerous projects.
The city has taken many steps in reducing carbon emissions. There is more that needs to be done.
What is climate change and why should we care? Per a report by the David Suzuki Foundation: “Climate change describes a change in the average conditions—such as temperature and rainfall—in a region over a long period of time. Earth’s climate is always changing over long periods of time and has been hotter and cooler than it is now, but the pace of change has sped up significantly in recent decades. Scientists are deeply concerned about the changes they have observed since the Industrial Revolution. Human cause climate change is affecting the planet in ways that could alter all life on earth. It the most urgent problem we face today.”
“We should care about climate change because we are already experiencing its devastating effects. We are seeing warming greater than the global average on land and in waters. With that has come an increase in severity and frequency of storms, heat waves, wildfires, and heavy rains. These negative effects will worsen as the level of carbon pollution in our atmosphere continues to rise ” also per the David Suzuki Foundation.
In a recent Wisconsin Public Radio interview, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said, “Seeing the more often severe storm events and flooding and all that, we have to deal with the effects of climate change. We don’t have the luxury of arguing about politics. We have to get things done.”
Kabat went on to say La Crosse does not have a total estimate for how much the initiative will cost the city. He said any investment in more sustainable infrastructure will ultimately mean cost savings for residents.
City council member Kate Beaton of Eau Claire, also in the WPR interview, said it’s impossible to know how much the initiative will cost cities because renewable technology continues to change. She said the cost of climate change is guaranteed to be higher. We are seeing communities that are having to repair their infrastructure now due to flooding or intense storms.
Future Janesville City Council members will make the decisions to approve expenditures to implement this resolution. Also it is likely there will be federal and state grant money to cover at least some of the cost.
We no longer have the luxury to decide that climate change and subsequent effects are a reality. The cost of doing nothing will be more expensive and will do nothing to protect the health and safety of our citizens, current and future.