The Journal Times, Racine

Four well-deserving Wisconsin residents gained a chance for a new beginning when Gov. Tony Evers issued them pardons last week.

A pardon doesn’t erase a conviction or even keep it from showing up on background checks. But it does restore the right to own a gun, vote, be on a jury, hold public office and hold various licenses.

“A pardon can profoundly impact a person’s life by offering them an official grant of forgiveness,” said Evers in issuing the pardons. “(The four) have paid their debt to society, made amends, and contributed to their communities. I believe they deserve a second chance.”

The four issued pardons were for: Eric Pizer, Kevin Sorenson, the Rev. Mwangi Vasser and Steven Nichols.

Pizer, now 38, who served in the Marines, committed a substantial battery when he was 22 during a bar fight that occurred while he was out celebrating his return home from a second tour of duty in Iraq. Since his release, he has maintained employment, earning two associate degrees in the meantime. He sought a pardon to secure better employment, specifically a career in law enforcement.

Sorenson, now 36, was convicted of a felony for selling ecstasy at a party when he was 17. Since completing probation early, he has been a career U.S. Air Force civilian employee. Sorenson said he sought a pardon because it would make him eligible for additional military service opportunities, including volunteering for deployment.

Rev. Vasser, now 40, was 19 when he was caught selling cocaine. Since then, he has worked as a barber. He also received his doctorate in theology from Emmanuel Bible College, Nashville, Tennessee. He sought a pardon to secure better housing and business opportunities, and to pursue being a chaplain in the U.S. military.

Nichols, now 62, was 21 when he committed a felony burglary (aiding and abetting) and a misdemeanor criminal damage to property. The charges stemmed from an illegal entry into a tavern to steal, among other things, alcohol and cigarettes, and proceeded to have a party in a local alfalfa field, causing damage. He has a family farm, travels to compete in horse events, and mentors young horse enthusiasts and riders. Nichols sought a pardon to return to hunting and to be able to travel to Canada to participate in the Calgary Stampede.

Except for Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, every Wisconsin governor in modern history has granted pardons.

Most recently, Gov. Tommy Thompson granted 238 pardons, Gov. Scott McCallum granted 24 pardons, and Gov. Jim Doyle granted more than 300 pardons, the Evers administration explained in a news release as part of the pardon announcement. Under Evers’ Executive Order No. 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

Those are good criteria—ones that, we’d like to point out, Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” doesn’t fit. Dassey is serving a life sentence in the 2005 slaying of Theresa Halbach. While Dassey is continuing to serve his sentence and shouldn’t be considered, there are others who are deserving. It’s good Evers is giving them a second chance.