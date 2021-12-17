Before the dead were even buried and with families, survivors and the community still mourning, segments of the media, lawmakers and many in the public at large went in search of someone to blame.
Many wanted to know what went wrong in the case of Darrell Brooks, the man charged with driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, killing six and injuring at least 60. The dead included senior citizens, a local businesswoman and a 6-year-old boy. The injured included children, a local priest and high school students in a marching band.
By all accounts, it was a horrific and heinous crime. It not only devastated a community, but shocked a state and nation.
The evidence against the accused indicates that Brooks had just left a domestic altercation when, for whatever reason, he drove into the parade at a clip fast enough to total out the front end of his vehicle as he smashed into parade participants who had their backs to the oncoming vehicle. It is only a miracle that more weren’t killed and injured.
Within hours of the incident, it was learned that Brooks at the time of the parade assault was out on bond after posting $1,000 bail on a felony charge stemming from an incident in which he reportedly ran over his girlfriend—with the same vehicle used in the parade attack. Many asked how that was possible and why the bail was so low?
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and his office were quick to own up to what Chisholm acknowledged was a mistake. An overworked and inexperienced assistant DA had recommended the low bond in the domestic violence case and a court commissioner approved it.
In the wake of the acknowledgement, some in the state Legislature have called for Gov. Tony Evers to dismiss Chisholm.
Brooks is innocent until proven guilty. But with the abundance of evidence in the parade attack, we hope his attorneys expedite the situation with a guilty plea and that the judicial system follows with an expedient sentencing.
Then it’s the Legislature that needs to get to work by introducing and adopting a law that requires prosecutors and court officials to consider lethality assessments when setting bail in domestic abuse cases.
The Lethality Assessment Program calls on police at the scene of a domestic violence call to assess a victim’s risk for serious injury or death. The process can immediately link those at greatest risk to Safe Futures for counseling and services.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, use of the Lethality Assessment Program has spread across Wisconsin, but it is not universal. Its use is rare because it is not required to be considered under state law, said Sara Krall, homicide prevention program director for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.
Wisconsin legislators need to change that. We suggest they follow the lead of their counterparts in Arizona, where since 2015 state law has required court officials to consider risk or lethality assessments when setting bail in domestic violence cases.
Will that stem every future tragedy resulting from domestic abuse? No, but having the assessment adopted into law will help to make sure judges and court commissioners use a tool to help keep the most violent and obsessive offenders in custody as long as possible until their cases can be adjudicated.