CYR_ARTHUR

Arthur Cyr 

There is continuing bad news about bonds, property, stocks and other investments along with concern about inflation. Everything seems to be going down, except inflation, which is rising.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and colleagues at the Federal Reserve board of the United States continue to give priority to fighting inflation. Interest rates are going up, and a lot of economic activity is slowing.

Learn More: Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, “Security Analysis”.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War – American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you