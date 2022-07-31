If he wanted to, California Gov. Gavin Newsom could run for reelection this year boasting that he enacted a suite of family-friendly policies that President Joe Biden has been unable to muster from Congress. It could also be a good campaign message if his speculated flirtation with running for the Democratic presidential nomination evolves into reality.

Biden ran in 2020 on a pledge to overhaul the nation’s caregiving system, proposing numerous measures to help families. The Democratic-controlled House passed the plan, including funding to make preschool available to 3- and 4-year-olds, provide child care subsidies, extend a tax credit for people raising children and offer workers four weeks of paid leave to care for a new baby or sick family member.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you