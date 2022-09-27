A new study might finally get the attention of industrial leaders and others who have shrugged off the threat of human-caused climate change. It finds that more than half a million privately owned parcels of coastal property — the kind of property generally held by the well-heeled — could be underwater by 2050.

Studies galore lately have warned that global warming trends today are surpassing even the worst-case scenarios of just a few years ago. So much new data and dire pronouncements from scientists have emerged, in fact, that it’s easy to let it become numbing. Even apocalyptic data, in the abstract, is still abstract.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you