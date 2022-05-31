When experts described child care shortages as a crisis last week, they knew what they were saying. And, looking at the numbers, it’s hard to think they’re overstating the situation.
Few things show how much society has changed over the past few generations than how thoroughly dependent the American economy now is on having two working adults in each household. It wasn’t that long ago that the social expectation was that homes would have one working parent, usually a father, and one stay-at-home parent, most often the mother.
Such arrangements simplified child care greatly. There was usually an adult at home, able to care for the children in the household. On the occasions when there wasn’t one available, family or neighbors could usually fill in.
While such situations were never universal, they were more commonplace than they are now. Today, most households need two working parents. That has increasingly come to mean they need child care, at least during the years the children in a household are young.
The shift to having two working parents had more subtle effects on the economy at large. As that became increasingly common, businesses began to expect it to remain the norm. As the economy expanded it began to depend on having more working adults than it had previously. The system, broadly speaking, worked so long as business literally continued as normal.
There were warning signs before the pandemic, but it’s impossible to overstate the effects of the multilayered shocks COVID dealt. They hit at every level and, now, we see how that is exacerbating problems people started to point out before the virus arrived.
Gayle Flaig’s operations show the challenges in one way. Flaig administers two child development centers for Regis Catholic Schools. She’s used to seeing turnover; it’s part of the reality for people in her kind of work. But there are usually people who will apply to fill those positions when others leave.
“Now we’re just not getting the applicants,” she said after the Eggs & Issues breakfast last Friday. The result is an enrollment freeze while her centers have a 40-family waiting list.
That’s the business side of the equation. If child care facilities don’t have people to fill the positions, they can’t safely allow additional children into their programs. The resulting freezes, like what Flaig referenced, are both unfortunate and a responsible step to guarantee quality and safety.
The other side involves the people who want to work, but need child care to be able to take a job. Alaleh Wilhelm spoke to that struggle. She had planned to return to work after maternity leave. Then the pandemic hit. She and her husband started looking for child care again in April 2021. It took six months to find any openings, and the center they found closed about 10 weeks after their daughter started. The cause for the closure? The ongoing pandemic and inability to hire staff.
The effect in just two counties is stunning. Eau Claire and Chippewa counties had about 175 open positions for teachers and employees at child care facilities, according to a recent survey. There were 17 classrooms closed due to the shortage. More than 1,500 children are on waiting lists.
There are efforts to help increase the number of options for child care, but experiences like the ones above show why they’re important, even for those who may not have children of their own in need of the services.
When child care centers close because they don’t have enough employees, it’s the loss of a business in the community. Employees are out of work, at least for a while. There’s a change in how everyone previously affiliated with the center engages with the broader economy.
When parents can’t find child care, their employment options are limited. It’s not as if they can leave a toddler home alone. That alters how they interact with the economy. It also alters how the businesses those parents would otherwise work at approach things.
As we said early in this editorial, the American economy now presumes parents will work and hold jobs outside the home. It has become a fundamental requirement in many ways. So we’re left with a challenge: solve the child care challenges, or reinvent segments of the economy.
Both could well be needed. Neither will be easy.