This Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, with its jackpot of more than $1 billion — one of the highest ever in the nation’s history — has launched a lot of daydreaming of what life as a billionaire might be like (or, more realistically, a third- or half- billionaire after taxes, depending upon whether the winner takes the cash or annuity option). With 303-million-to-1 odds of winning the big jackpot (and pretty discouraging chances on smaller prizes, too), one presumes that most participants know they’ll be tossing their entries in the trash can by Saturday morning. All in good fun, right?

But there is a dark side to lotteries, which for decades have developed into an increasingly important source of revenue for state governments. A troublingly high percentage of tickets, including daily number games and scratch-offs, are sold in low-income neighborhoods, where the terrible odds turn the lottery into an enormous transfer of wealth in the wrong direction. Think of it as a kind of reverse Robin Hood mechanism, taking from the poor to give to the rich (or at least middle class), whether lottery proceeds go to build or refurbish ballparks like Oriole Park at Camden Yards or simply to spare the affluent from having to pay higher taxes to finance state government responsibilities like public education.

