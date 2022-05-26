College tuition prices are becoming a major problem for people around the nation, especially for students. Throughout the years, tuition is only getting higher. Looking at the federal budget the government considers each year, education is only getting a certain amount. With the rising tuition prices, the amount of money the government puts into education should also increase.
College and post-secondary education are important aspects to shaping a person’s future. If it’s that important, don’t you think it should be more equally available to everyone? College is expected from high school graduates so they can get their dream job. Without a college education it’s harder for the individual to get into a job they want and that will keep them financially stable.
Without the post-secondary education, how can the person be successful in the life they have? Many love to go to college. They apply, fill out scholarships and all applications to try and get their cost lower but sometimes it’s still not enough. Many will try and attend college, but only last a semester or even a year before they stop continuing their education.
States have done what they could to lower their tuition costs for their local community colleges, but unfortunately, nothing yet for the bigger universities. It’s time for the federal government to come in and provide more for the young adults in this country.