Happy new year. Yes, I know I’m late with that greeting, but I had to spend the first two weeks of January making and breaking my exercise-and-lose-weight resolution. With that out of the way, I’m free to look ahead to what the year might bring. I predict excitement and anticipation—some good, some bad. Here now, for your consideration, are a few of my predictions for the Rock County area in 2019.

1) The ARISE initiative moves from dawning to daylight. Momentum is on the side of the downtown revitalization, and unless it meets an equal and opposite force, I foresee 12 months of the most excitement downtown has seen since the last Carnival Days sale in the 1980s. By this time next year, Milwaukee Street’s bridge is fully operative again. The Cobblestone Hotel guests and locals will be enjoying food at the Wissota Steak House, and a new footbridge will connect the east and west sides of the Rock River, where a number of new and familiar festivals and events will take place all summer.

2) The former Monterey Hotel continues to slumber. In an age where political feuds seem as popular as ever, city leadership and the Grafft family don’t seem to have the will to work together to reinvent Janesville’s most iconic downtown building. (My observation here is that tax increment financing would be potentially well used and widely accepted if the two sides can come to a deal, but someone is going to have to blink first.)

3) The Janesville Mall returns as a gathering/shopping spot. New owners and current management seem well adjusted to the changes in retailing, and I predict the days of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities all in that centralized space will begin to return in time for next Christmas.

4) The south-side struggle drags on. Here, I believe patience will be a virtue as Commercial Development Company moves from demolition of the former GM plant to repopulating the site with new businesses. Eventually, perhaps by 2020, as new jobs bring a “stickier” presence to the south-side community, we’ll see a repurposed Pick ‘N Save building and perhaps a south-side hotel, but we have at least another year to wait as the process runs its course.

5) I-90/39 experiences the “dark before the dawn.” As we head into the final construction phases, the work to build out the planned collector/distributor lanes closes some ramps and adds other temporary headaches for drivers. But it will be worth the hassle when the widening is completed in 2021.

6) The Milton School District referendum finally passes by a narrow margin. As more residents come around to the realization that good schools are the foundation that successful communities build on, I believe the latest proposal is one enough people can truly get their arms around and support.

7) A Sonic Drive-In is announced for Janesville. OK—that’s more of my wish than a prediction, but if you listen to “Your Talk Show,” you already knew that.

Overall, I predict Rock County will continue to have some growing pains in 2019, but ultimately, we’ll be seen as one of the fastest improving areas in the state with a growing number of good-paying jobs in the tech industry and a complement of entertainment and social venues to go along with them. I believe 2019 will be a year for optimists to feel vindicated and for pessimists to consider a change in viewpoint.