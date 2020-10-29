The biggest challenge I face these days as a talk show host was my own doing.
With “Your Talk Show,” I wanted to bring a community together and help explore differing opinions with respect and consideration. It seemed like a natural thing for a community radio station to do, and to the many people across the area who listen, I sense that perhaps, at least on many days, we achieve that.
But then I find myself looking across social media platforms, and I am stunned at the lack of compassion, understanding or even simple decency among the many posts. It’s depressing, quite frankly.
I spent time Oct. 16 working with JATV and city officials to help provide sound at the town square grand opening and to offer a broadcast of the festivities for those who might not have been able to attend. I was feeling great. The downtown has become a gem.
Then I looked at social media for a cue on feedback and could not believe the number of negative posts. Naysayers challenging the hard work of volunteers, city officials, generous donors and anyone who felt this was a good thing for our city. The level of vitriol against the project felt more suitable for discussion of a project put forth from some megacriminal than for hard-working, dedicated folks who love our city.
It sucked the wind out of my sails a bit.
Then Oct. 17, I again spent the entire day preparing for and covering the president’s appearance in Janesville. On site, I saw thousands of people (yes, there were thousands) who shared common beliefs and desires for their country.
For a time, it was like being at a rock concert where everyone had a love for the same band’s music and came together to just enjoy.
Then I read social media.
Hateful, spiteful, rude, crude and distasteful comments filled the posts we put up to provide the community with a sense of what was happening. The irony of ironies was the amount of indignation displayed by commenters who felt that the use of the word “controversial” in reference to the appearance was somehow derogatory. The thread then displayed vividly the two opposing opinions on the president’s appearance, underscoring the truth of the headline.
Yet there was no helpful discussion—only nasty and spiteful sentences spewed out like folks who had unexpectedly drank sour milk.
I felt long ago social media was one of the most antisocial mechanisms I had ever seen created. I’ve tried to “counter program” against it, using the threads to begin new discussions within the radio show. After this weekend, I am not sure I can do that anymore.
Honestly, most of the comments don’t really deserve mention on the public airwaves. People are passionate about their own beliefs, and I understand that. What I wonder is when we lost the ability to be passionate about our community as a whole. When did our neighbors with differing approaches to life, politics and problem-solving suddenly stop being our neighbors and suddenly become our enemies?
I believe it might have started Feb. 4, 2004. That was the day Facebook launched.
Was it also the day civility died?