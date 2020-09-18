It was all I could do to not let myself get pulled in to one of the most divisive Facebook conversations I’ve seen this month.
No, it wasn’t a post about the president or his opponent.
It wasn’t about wearing masks in public during a pandemic.
It wasn’t even about school referendums.
I was reading, absolutely mystified, a thread of reaction to the five finalists for a rebranding name for our beloved Beloit Snappers.
For 25 years, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois have gone to Pohlman Field in Beloit for minor league baseball and the chance to slap a high-five with Snappy D. Turtle—the team’s namesake with roots in Turtle Creek and the town of Turtle.
Amidst the great news of new team ownership and a partnership with The Hendricks Development Group that hopes to secure a long-term minor league contract, comes this oddity of changing the team’s name. Only once before has Beloit’s team had a name change: They were the Beloit Brewers from their inception in 1982 (with Brewsteer as the jovial bovine mascot) until they changed to the Snappers in 1995.
Brewsteer and Snappy and their associated team names were fun, marketable and logical. Then came the announcement several weeks ago that along with the ownership and venue change the team name would also change. Solicitations were sought from fans to be compiled in a list from which fans would choose the final name from the five best: Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp and Supper Clubbers.
Hold my beer while I cry.
Go Cheeseballs Go!? Let’s go Sky Carp!? Come on, Clubbers!? Were they serious? Indeed, many commenters on Facebook believe the five finalists are ultimately a set-up to build publicity. If that is true, then perhaps there is genius behind the sordid story. If not, I know some great marketing people the team might want to consider as a replacement for whoever came up with these names.
These were supposedly the best choices from what the team said were about 750 considered submissions. Yikes.
I understand marketing and the need to sell T-shirts, caps and other souvenirs. However, I am imagining very few fun possibilities for any of the five choices. Short of an ugly fish costume or reverting back to a bovine mascot, a cheeseball or Old Fashioned (from the Supper Clubbers) seems less than fun and huggable.
I hope it’s all a stunt and a likable new name suddenly is advanced in the spirit of an April Fool’s joke.
If not, I might find myself voting for the new name of our local baseball team in the same way I’ve seen many folks on Facebook discuss voting for president this fall—choosing the best of the worst. In my book, that would not be the desired starting point for a new stadium and a new brand for a team that has brought America’s pastime to Beloit for more than a quarter century.
Give Snappy a little Turtle Wax and polish up the brand instead. The fans will thank you for it.