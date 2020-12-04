For the last eight months, I have tried to do my best to communicate factual information on the pandemic to the listening audience of WCLO.
That made some people upset—a fact all too evident in texted comments and open line opinion portions of Your Talk Show.
How people interpret the data is something I can’t control, I’ve realized. But what is more disturbing in my mind is how organizations in leadership continue to send conflicting messages to the residents of our city, county and state.
Early in the pandemic, most of us were on the same page. The safer-at-home order in March, while not welcome, was generally understood to be the safest way to continue our lives as we learned more about the new virus.
Fast forward eight months and I find myself twisted in an array of messages that make it no wonder to me why we have little compliance with the recommendations from health officials. Just last week, on two separate occasions, I asked Rock County Health Department officials point blank what they recommended for schools. Their answer: All schools should go virtual for at least two weeks after holiday breaks, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, and no sports should be played.
Literally two days after that on-air conversation, the Janesville School Board sent a message to the contrary. They would have in-person classes continue and the sports season would begin in December.
I know I’m going to take heat from passionate sports parents. But the reality is that everyone is sacrificing something, and many of those sacrifices are also once in a lifetime. The idea that young athletes should somehow be immune to that doesn’t make sense.
The school officials indicated that other clubs and organizations—including band, chorus, drama and other clubs—will not be starting their programs because they had not “submitted a plan.” This seems to indicate that if a plan is submitted by any other group that will promise to social distance and wear masks (the only two universally accepted methods to slow virus transmission) that they would take place as well.
So as health department officials, doctors and nurses continue to stand at the front lines day after day, the Janesville School Board chooses to look the other way. Lessons like self-sacrifice are hard to learn at any age. But school board members who are supposed to be in a position of servitude to the parents and students in the district have all but said the experts are not going to tell them what to do.
In fact, a conversation with a board member when I questioned why they would go against the recommendation solicited a response on the order of, “Well, they recommend against it, but if you do have sports, do it this way.”
Now, lest I appear to be trolling the school board, let me state for the record that I understand there are no easy decisions. And perhaps there are no wrong ones, either. But from “outside the bottle,” my observation is that the board missed the larger calling to be a force for reinforcement of our health officials. Now, when health officials stress the importance of flu vaccines or the new COVID-19 vaccine, how much weight will those recommendations carry?
The school board is not the only organization to buck the advice of experts, but they are the largest. With numbers surging in Rock County as fast as any other in most of the state, I’d say their message of “we reviewed the recommendations but we chose not to follow them” has definitely been heard.