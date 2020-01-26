Please get that ’57 Chevy off your property. It’s leaking motor oil, of which minute amounts are being dumped into the storm sewer whenever it rains, making it dangerous for other residents.
OK, we’re not there yet.
However, the recently passed Janesville ordinance regarding lead water laterals turns an otherwise absurd proposition into a theoretical possibility. I’ve addressed the topic on “Your Talk Show” on WCLO and shifted my view of this new rule’s financial impact on affected residents after learning the city will pay the first $2,500 for each property owner required to have the lateral replaced.
But what stuck in my gut was the pure governmental overreach. To my knowledge, no scientific studies back up this new ordinance. City Manager Mark Freitag on my show indicated Janesville’s lead levels are below the state limits. In fact, all that could be found to prop up the council’s position was the theory that if the main line was depressurized (to fix a break or some other problem), water backflowing through lead laterals could reach the entirety of the water supply. There is, however, no evidence behind this claim. In fact, another theory purports that as mineral deposits build within old pipes, the impact of the lead behind the deposits is negligible. Theories and thoughts, but no data to back up either.
Let me be clear: I do not dispute or wish to minimize the science that says lead is bad for you. But there are hundreds of “bad for you” things that we as free citizens get the choice to pursue or not (smoking, alcohol use, bungee-cord jumping, etc.). If you choose to take the risk of using a lead lateral that has safely supplied you water for 50-plus years, who is the city government to tell you that you can’t assume such risk?
More important, what does this precedent say? If water from a lead lateral reaches back to the main when it is depressurized, doesn’t it stand to reason that water in any lead pipes in the actual structure would do the same? So under that reasoning, what’s to stop your local government from forcing you to replace all the pipes in your house if they are lead?
Living in an urban area, it’s understandable we need to be open to some self-sacrifice for the well-being of our neighbors. Incessant noise or smoky fire pits that hamper a neighbor’s right to enjoy their own property are often curbed, rightfully so, by local authorities to ensure all residents can enjoy their property.
As I already indicated, I’m now less concerned now about the financial impact to these property owners knowing the city intends to make a contribution toward their replacement. However, it does bear mentioning that since the city derives its funding from residents, every property taxpayer is paying to enforce this new ordinance upon some 200 identified property owners with lead laterals.
While I believe the city council had good intentions in adopting this ordinance, I’m not sure I can be convinced it isn’t an overreach of the council’s authority to target a group of homeowners for something without any evidential support that these lead laterals negatively affect their neighbors.
I know that looking at the big picture of an entire city can be tricky for city leaders.
But when philosophical ideologies begin to drive the discussion of what local government should be able to force people to do with their own property, I get nervous.