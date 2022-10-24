Ken Feinberg, who was in charge of the first federal Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund, distributed $6 billion to the estates of those killed on 9/11 — an average of more than $2 million to the nearly 3,000 victims. The House of Representatives also passed its new Fairness for 9/11 Families Act to allow additional claims for the deaths inflicted by the terrorists and set aside $2.7 billion for them.

But these politicians so eager to stand by the fallen victims of 9/11 and their families — the House roll call was 400 to 31 in their final vote before breaking for the fall elections — are derelict in their obligation to the much larger group of still-living survivors and first responders from the World Trade Center. Their  health was permanently damaged by the toxins at ground zero and now are suffering grievous, often fatal, medical maladies from cancer to pulmonary ailments.

