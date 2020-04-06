During times of crisis, it is normal to want as much information as possible. This feeling is magnified by the fact that the coronavirus is unlike any crisis that we have seen in our lifetimes. Given recent discussions about the amount of information shared by the Rock County Public Health Department, I would like clarify what is being shared, with whom and why.
First, many county residents want to make sure that the addresses of individuals in isolation because they have tested positive for COVID-19 are shared with first responders. The Rock County 911 Communications Center does in fact have this information and will share it with first responders if they are dispatched to these addresses. The 911 Center has been doing this for weeks, well before the governor’s order requiring it was issued last Friday.
Second, some residents have said it would help if they knew whether someone with a positive test attended an event they might have also attended. In fact, if you did attend such an event with someone who tested positive, you likely already know. The Public Health Department follows up directly with individuals who had contact with those who have tested positive in order to provide guidance and direct them to quarantine.
Third, municipal leaders have requested to know the number of positive tests by zip code, which they have said will improve their ability to respond. While this may sound like a good argument, in practice it would have no bearing on anyone’s ability to stop the spread of COVID-19. For example, even if there were 34 positive tests in zip code 53545 in the city of Janesville (there are 34 countywide as of Monday), this would represent only 0.01% of the more than 23,000 people who live in that area. Further, I have assurances from our public health department that its is tracking and will share with our local partners any identified “hot spots” to address such issues if and when they develop.
Fourth, others downplay the effects sharing this information could have on individuals who have tested positive and imply the public health department is hiding behind the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, privacy law. With a new disease like COVID-19, the opportunity for discrimination against individuals who have tested positive increases due to fear of the unknown. While the public may feel they have a right to know, laws like HIPAA were designed to protect individual rights and should not be ignored in times of crisis because they are inconvenient or because someone feels the penalties for disclosing protected health information might be waived by the federal government.
The county’s public health officer takes seriously her responsibilities under the law to disclose only the minimum information necessary, consistent with ethical standards, to prevent an imminent threat to the public.
Finally, while some have criticized the public health department for not sharing the location of positive tests, the real failure is the lack of testing available locally and nationally. Without comprehensive and widespread testing, sharing specific case information or location regarding the limited number of positive tests provides an inaccurate representation of the spread in our community. It also could provide a false sense of security by leading people to believe that COVID-19 is only in certain areas of the county. Medical professionals tell us that at least 10 times more people are infected than are testing positive, many of whom display no symptoms. With limited testing availability, and under guidance provide by the state, you likely will not be tested even if you have symptoms unless you fall into high priority categories, including the critically ill, those hospitalized, first responders and health care workers. Many of us will never know if we’ve had COVID-19.
Although I, like you, do not know the locations of the positive tests in Rock County, the science behind the spread of COVID-19 and the experiences of other communities across the state, country and world tell us that every community in Rock County has people who have contracted the virus. Knowing the location of the limited number of positive tests does not change this.
The only way we are going to limit the spread in our community is by following two principles: every single resident of Rock County needs to act like every other resident of Rock County has been exposed, and we all need to act as if we have the virus. Only then, through appropriate physical distancing measures, can we avoid spreading it to each other, and especially to at-risk populations.
Please know that the staff of the public health department are working tirelessly to track and trace the spread of the virus to help keep us all safe. Visit the county’s website at co.rock.wi.us and click on “Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information” at the top of the page for information on COVID-19 that is updated daily with the number of cases. I continue to have discussions with the county’s health officer about sharing as much information as we can. I expect the health department will be able to release more information as the number of positive cases increases, which decreases the likelihood that individual patients could be identified.
For now, the best we can do is to follow the advice of the experts, focus on caring for others in need, work together to plan our response and remain calm as we react to this unprecedented public health crisis.