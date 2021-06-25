My fiancé first spotted a solitary pelican circling overhead as we checked out the historic marker on Monterey Rock, better known locally as the “big rock.” Back on our bikes a little farther up the Ice Age Trail, I was the first to notice more of the enormous white birds landing on a sandbar in the middle of the Rock River.
For us, the sight was a highlight of the Janesville Morning Rotary Pie Ride on that bright and warm Saturday. Of course the pies—of which we got one each of the blueberry, cherry and apple pies on offer—won’t soon be forgotten, either: almost a week later, we’re still savoring them.
Pelicans on the river are not a novel sight for Janesville natives, I assume. And the fact that the event was the 21st annual for the Janesville Morning Rotary Club suggests many of our fellow riders were not participating for the first time like we were.
At a rest stop on the 20K route, two other riders guessed correctly where I was from because of my bike jersey promoting a particular Dane County brewery. That encounter convinced me to familiarize myself with more Janesville-area businesses and landmarks.
The truth is, I’m new not only Janesville’s picturesque trails but to Janesville as a whole. I stepped into the role of managing editor here at The Gazette just three weeks ago. And if a nearly 30-year career in journalism has taught me anything, it’s that I should make no assumptions about the community or its people before I’ve spent a good amount of time getting acquainted with both.
And I am not the only Janesville newbie in the newsroom. We have a new sports editor, two reporters and an intern—all of whom have come aboard since I started on June 7. Of the five of us, only new sports editor David Vantress has lived here previously. So please allow me to introduce our new news-gathering team, starting with David.
A 1994 journalism graduate of San Diego State, David lived in Janesville in the early 2000s, and his children, David and Marissa, both attended Janesville schools. He spent the past few years in his native California, but considers his move to Wisconsin to be a homecoming.
When David last lived here, he was a substitute teacher in the Janesville School District of Janesville as well as a special education paraprofessional at Craig. Returning as a veteran sports reporter, David is equipped with intimate knowledge of the Craig-Parker rivalry. For more, see David’s first column in today’s sports section.
Scott Froehlich is one of our new reporters. Scott hails from a small town in Utah and graduated from Utah State University with a journalism degree this spring. He arrived last week ahead of his wife, Jessica, and 3-year-old son, Adam, who will join him here next month.
Starting this week at The Gazette is Sara Myers. She graduated from UW-Platteville in May 2018 and served most recently as multimedia editor at Northwest Quarterly Magazine in her hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
Scott and Sara have already landed stories on the front page about, respectively, the current drought conditions worrying local farmers and a program placing international student in high school classrooms. I expect they will have many more compelling stories to share with Gazette readers.
Also helping us out this summer is Kate Van Dyke, a Dow Jones-sponsored intern providing data-driven reporting. The UW-Madison grad also wasted no time proving her worth. She has crunched state and local COVID-19 vaccination numbers and, for stories in the paper Thursday and today, created graphs illustrating the increasing popularity of ATVs.
The five of us newcomers are incredibly fortunate to have reporters Frank Schultz and Neil Johnson, along with sports staffers Tom Miller and John Barry, Gazette newsroom institutions, to guide us. And while I lament the departure of the talented Jonah Beleckis from the writing staff last weekend by his own accord, the loss presents an opportunity to rebuild The Gazette news team. The people we have in place will deliver ever more reliable, credible and enlightening news and information for the people of Janesville, greater Rock County and beyond.
So if and when you come across any of us out in the community, circling like curious pelicans, you can be assured we’re getting the lay of the land. We will report back in these pages what we find.